Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day
01:25
Share this -
copied
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mom made a special appearance on Sunday. Donna Kelce traveled more than 1,200 miles to watch both her son’s NFL games, starting in Florida and ending in Missouri. While Travis was giving a post-game interview he got to field a question from his mom about how special Sunday’s game was for him and his team.Jan. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day
01:25
UP NEXT
Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school
04:25
Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots
01:10
Is ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ from ‘Encanto’ the new ‘Let it go?’
02:28
Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business
05:42
Bode and Morgan Miller on the arrival of their baby girl