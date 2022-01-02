Travelers stranded and schools disjointed as COVID cases skyrocket
This morning, thousands of flight cancelations are leaving travelers stuck at airports. Meanwhile, schools are grappling with how to return after winter break as coronavirus cases skyrocket due to the omicron variant. A growing number of districts are opting for remote learning, at least for the first few weeks. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for Sunday TODAY.Jan. 2, 2022
