Travelers face summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

TODAY

Travelers face summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

03:15

With Americans itching to travel after a long pandemic, they are being hit with high prices at every turn. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for Saturday TODAY with some tips and travel hacks to help you enjoy a vacation.May 21, 2022

This $11 luggage scale is the key to never paying overweight baggage fees again

