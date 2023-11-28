Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals
02:33
UP NEXT
Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday
02:58
Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals
02:08
How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard
04:13
Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores
02:04
Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
04:54
Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high
02:41
New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices
01:52
Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach
04:41
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now
03:52
Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key
04:11
What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%
03:09
How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season
05:21
Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks
05:27
CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice
01:13
How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays
05:33
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
02:03
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals
02:33
Copied
Copied
Travel Tuesday is here and NBC’s Brian Cheung joins TODAY to break down the best deals of the day, including reduced-price flights and cruises, last-minute discounts on holiday travel and more.Nov. 28, 2023
Now Playing
Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals
02:33
UP NEXT
Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday
02:58
Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals
02:08
How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard
04:13
Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores
02:04
Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
04:54
Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high
02:41
New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices
01:52
Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach
04:41
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now
03:52
Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key
04:11
What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%
03:09
How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season
05:21
Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks
05:27
CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice
01:13
How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays
05:33
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing