IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 picks for beating bug bites, windy beach days and more, according to Consumer Reports

  • This skin care company rescues your skin -- and animals in need

    04:10

  • ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

    03:41

  • All eyes on Serena Williams as tennis star returns to Wimbledon

    02:12

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • 'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast

    01:03

  • Colombian bullring stands collapse, killing 4 and injuring hundreds

    00:31

  • US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

    02:34

  • Costco issues recall of solar-powered umbrellas due to fire risk

    00:25

  • Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21

  • What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45

  • Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16

  • Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

TODAY

Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

03:26

Problems are multiplying at the nation’s airports after another weekend of big crowds and canceled flights. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on what you need to know to limit your holiday travel headaches this Fourth of July weekend.June 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    This skin care company rescues your skin -- and animals in need

    04:10

  • ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

    03:41

  • All eyes on Serena Williams as tennis star returns to Wimbledon

    02:12

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All