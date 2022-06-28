Travel tips to keep kids entertained during summer road trips

- Now Playing
Travel tips to keep kids entertained during summer road trips04:14
- UP NEXT
Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY08:24
2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box00:46
Craig Melvin talks to pro baseball player Bryan Ruby about coming out | PRIDE Is Universal03:52
Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip00:40
See a special sneak peek of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’01:13
How playing catch helped heal a father who lost his teenage son05:30
Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda and Jenna, talks new single03:19
Lindsay Czarniak dishes on the Melvin family’s eventful morning02:52
Meredith Vieira opens up on leaving ‘The View’ and TODAY06:30
Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door00:40
Parents of Stone Foltz sue school over son's hazing death02:42
Hoda Kotb talks about how she teaches her daughters honesty01:25
Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island01:24
Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case00:27
Big Little Feelings founders answer parenting questions05:19
Hoda and Jenna share how their kids celebrated Father's Day02:54
Dylan Dreyer and son Cal make a skirt steak with a green sauce04:01
How COVID-19 vaccine dosages are different for children04:29
See the adorable photo Prince William shared for Father’s Day02:04
- Now Playing
Travel tips to keep kids entertained during summer road trips04:14
- UP NEXT
Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY08:24
2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box00:46
Craig Melvin talks to pro baseball player Bryan Ruby about coming out | PRIDE Is Universal03:52
Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip00:40
See a special sneak peek of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’01:13
Play All
Play All