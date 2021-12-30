Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complications
01:51
Share this -
copied
Flight cancellations are easing slightly, as airlines work to get frustrated passengers to their final destinations. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY from Los Angeles International Airport.Dec. 30, 2021
UP NEXT
President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensions
02:41
The new space race: What 2022 holds when it comes to space travel
03:05
Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Florida zoo
01:53
Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner
00:20
Amazon responds after Alexa speaker allegedly tells child to do a dangerous challenge
00:33
Biden asks Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy