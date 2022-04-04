Mass flight cancellations leave thousands stranded
It was a rough weekend for airline passengers as more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed, stranding thousands at airports from coast-to-coast. NBC’s Jessie Kirsch reports on the travel chaos, while Al Roker tracks the latest forecast, saying severe weather could impact flights all week long.April 4, 2022
