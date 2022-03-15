IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Now Playing

    Travel back to the 80’s with this French dip sandwich

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    Try this new twist on sloppy Joes for lunch

    05:20

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?

    04:25

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48

  • Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

    04:14

  • Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

    05:50

  • Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish

    05:12

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks

    01:29

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipes

    07:05

  • Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their success

    04:34

  • Dylan Dreyer shares recipe for Irish soda bread

    04:19

TODAY

Travel back to the 80’s with this French dip sandwich

04:58

Chef Adam Richman will make you nostalgic for the 80’s with his recipe for a chicken franchise dip sandwich. Try his delicious twist on the classic recipe!March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Travel back to the 80’s with this French dip sandwich

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    Try this new twist on sloppy Joes for lunch

    05:20

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?

    04:25

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All