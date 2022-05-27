IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trauma nurse gets emotional discussing Uvalde shooting victims

Trauma nurse gets emotional discussing Uvalde shooting victims

Dr. Lillian Liao, pediatric trauma medical director at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, talks with WOAI’s Jim Lefko about the tragic school shooting in Uvalde. “We were prepared for many more patients and we thought we would get many more patients, and unfortunately that was not the case,” she said.May 27, 2022

