Trapped boys in Thailand are being trained to swim, use diving equipment, diver saysPlay Video - 3:22
July 5th, 2018
Trapped boys in Thailand are being trained to swim, use diving equipment, diver says
Ruangrit Chankuanyuen, a diver assisting the rescue efforts for the soccer team trapped in Thailand, joins TODAY to describe the mission to save the group of 13. Rescuers are closely monitoring the water levels inside the cave area they’re enclosed in, Chankuanyuen said, adding that the team is being taught to use scuba equipment to help them through their journey. More on this story here.