As our Milestones We Missed series continues to celebrate landmarks impacted by the pandemic, bone marrow recipient Tia Jensen and her donor, Gage Tappe, finally have a long-delayed face-to-face meeting live on TODAY and talk about the transplant’s effect on both their lives. “Gage, you inspired me,” Tia says as she tells him about an online event in his honor.Sept. 2, 2021