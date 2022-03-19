IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly on TODAY All Day

TODAY

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals

01:31

University of Pennsylvania senior and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is taking part in the final day of the women’s NCAA swimming and diving competition after tying in 5th place in the 200 meter freestyle on Friday. Thomas is the first transgender Division 1 champion in any sport, and her participation is renewing controversy. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022

