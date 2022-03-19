Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals
University of Pennsylvania senior and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is taking part in the final day of the women’s NCAA swimming and diving competition after tying in 5th place in the 200 meter freestyle on Friday. Thomas is the first transgender Division 1 champion in any sport, and her participation is renewing controversy. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022
