Transform your look with these hot hair trends: Long textured waves, front ponytail, and more
04:01
Share this -
copied
Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY plaza to show how to pull off three celebrity hair looks. She demonstrates how to recreate Kim Kardashian’s long textured wave, Lala Anthony’s front ponytail, and Ariana Debose’s short and sexy look.Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Transform your look with these hot hair trends: Long textured waves, front ponytail, and more
04:01
UP NEXT
Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits
04:19
Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom
01:00
Grab these Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone in your life
05:49
Rose-inspired gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day
04:40
Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket