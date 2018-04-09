Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link April 9th, 2018 Trailer released for Star Wars prequel ‘Solo’ Disney has released a new trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” focusing on the early days of Han solo and Chewbacca. TODAY shares a look. More video 4:01 Sponsored Content Now Playing Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez talk about ‘Overboard’ remake 8:02 Sponsored Content Now Playing Emily Blunt got ‘closer’ to John Krasinski during ‘A Quiet Place’ 0:33 Sponsored Content Now Playing Emily Blunt: Meryl Streep’s ‘stamp of approval’ made me weep 1:35 Sponsored Content Now Playing Why Emily Blunt had John Krasinski ‘fire’ her friend on ‘A Quiet Place’ TRENDING 0:40 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch this paraglider snatch a beer from a balcony 1:44 Sponsored Content Now Playing TODAY anchors get in on the ‘If You Don’t Love Me At’ meme 1:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing What’s next: Trump goes to Peru, Coachella kicks off 1:53 Sponsored Content Now Playing Highs and Lows: Dog beats cup trick, gender reveal fail LIFESTYLE 2:28 Sponsored Content Now Playing Trump defends embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt amid intense scrutiny 4:51 Sponsored Content Now Playing Royal etiquette: Learn how to hold your handbag, do the ‘Windsor wave’ 5:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing Sloth, giant rabbit and boa constrictor visit Megyn Kelly TODAY 4:23 Sponsored Content Now Playing Make delicious yogurt-marinated chicken thighs, grilled potato salad