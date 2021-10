Ruthie Tompson was one of the young women who helped bring the 1937 animated movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to life working in Disney’s Ink and Paint department. Thompson moved up the ranks during her 40-year career at the company, and she officially earned the title of “Disney Legend” in 2000. She died last Sunday at age 111. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Oct. 17, 2021