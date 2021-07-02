Track star Sha’Carri Richardson speaks out about failed drug test in TODAY exclusive

Sha’Carri Richardson, a 21-year-old American track star, has tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana, putting her Olympic participation in doubt. Speaking exclusively to TODAY, Richardson cites the pressure of athletic competition, her biological mother’s recent death and more, but says, “I know what I did, I know what I’m allowed to do … and I still made that decision.” Regarding the chance that she could still participate in a relay event, she says, “If I’m allowed to receive that blessing, then I’m grateful for it, but right now, I’m going to just focus on myself.” She says: “I’d like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship … I apologize,” adding, “Don’t judge me: I’m human. I just happen to run a little faster.” She adds: “I still have games in me … I’ll be back and ready to compete.”