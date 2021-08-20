IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trace Adkins surprises Hoda and Jenna’s executive producer Joanne LaMarca with a song

It’s a bittersweet day as TODAY with Hoda and Jenna bids farewell to their executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who is leaving to spend more time with her family. But before she goes, she is treated to a surprise performance from country star Trace Adkins of one of her favorite songs, “You’re Gonna Miss This.” “That song changed the way I live my life,” Joanne tells Adkins. “It’s become my motto.”Aug. 20, 2021

