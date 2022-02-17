IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Take a trip into Europe’s vibrant and oldest Chinatown in Paris

Paris, France, the city of love and known for its passion for food, is home to the oldest and biggest Chinatown in Europe. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kier Simmons dives into the city to learn more about the place where China’s culture, tradition and history are on display.Feb. 17, 2022

