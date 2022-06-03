IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Total monkeypox cases in US now at least 21

Health officials say there are new probable cases of monkeypox in Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, bringing the total number of cases in the United States to at least 21. There are more than 500 cases around the world, but officials say the risk of monkeypox remains low.June 3, 2022

The last monkeypox outbreak in the US started in animals. Are your pets at risk?

