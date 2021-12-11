Tornadoes threaten eastern US after ripping through 6 states
02:12
Share this -
copied
A severe storm watch is in effect after a wave of tornados swept through 6 states in the middle of the US overnight. Approximately 5 million people are at risk as storms move toward the east coast with the greatest threat for severe weather impacting the mid-Atlantic states down to the Carolinas. NBC’s Somara Theodore tracks the forecast for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021
04:19
Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024
02:09
Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees
02:59
Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time
03:45
Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’
00:53
Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production