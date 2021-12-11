IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sweet to savory, 43 food gifts to send loved ones this year

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021

    04:19

  • Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024

    02:09

  • Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees

    02:59

  • Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time

    03:45

  • Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’

    00:53

  • Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production

    02:33

  • Auto racing legend Al Unser Sr. dies at 82

    00:25

  • UK court rules Julian Assange can be extradited

    00:35

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against himself

    02:25

  • Court rejects Trump’s bid to keep January 6th documents from House committee

    01:54

  • 16- and 17-year olds now eligible for Pfizer boosters

    02:22

  • Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral to take place at National Cathedral

    04:14

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 9, 2021

    02:55

  • Take a trip to Santa’s adopted hometown

    03:45

  • Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son

    02:17

  • Job openings in US jump to 11 million

    00:28

  • Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree

    02:41

  • Scientists discover a giant planet orbing pair of stars

    00:32

  • New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes

    00:24

  • What Scott Peterson had planned to say in court

    05:06

TODAY

Tornadoes threaten eastern US after ripping through 6 states

02:12

A severe storm watch is in effect after a wave of tornados swept through 6 states in the middle of the US overnight. Approximately 5 million people are at risk as storms move toward the east coast with the greatest threat for severe weather impacting the mid-Atlantic states down to the Carolinas. NBC’s Somara Theodore tracks the forecast for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021

    04:19

  • Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024

    02:09

  • Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees

    02:59

  • Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time

    03:45

  • Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’

    00:53

  • Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production

    02:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All