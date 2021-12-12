Tornadoes leave communities in ruins with recovery efforts underway
02:34
Recovery efforts continue after dozens of tornadoes wreaked destruction across at least six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. The deadly wave of twisters touched down in the middle of the night Friday. NBC’s Kate Snow reports from a devastated downtown Mayfield, Kentucky for Sunday TODAY.Dec. 12, 2021
