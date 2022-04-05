Tornado watches posted for several states across the South
Millions across the South are bracing for heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes Tuesday. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast as a new round of severe storms moves East.April 5, 2022
