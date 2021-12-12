Tornado survivors cling to hope amid search for missing loved ones

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Emergency responders are working around the clock to look for survivors buried beneath the rubble after tornadoes ripped through six states. Families are waking up to another nightmare as they hold onto hope, waiting for answers on their missing loved ones in a race against time. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.
