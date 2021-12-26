Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather
Residents in Santa Barbara reported a rare tornado-like storm striking down trees and damaging carports near an apartment complex. More hazardous weather is expected across California today with heavy rain and snow expected into late next week.Dec. 26, 2021
