Millions at risk as severe weather sweeps across the South
03:36
Overnight, a tornado outbreak, torrential rain and powerful winds created havoc for residents across the South. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY from Louisiana, and Al Roker tracks the forecast as the severe weather moves east.March 31, 2022
