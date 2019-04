Topeka zoo director says keeper is recovering after tiger attack 05:38 copied!

A staffer at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas is recovering after being mauled by a tiger inside an exhibit, NBC’s Ron Mott reports. Zoo director Brendan Wiley says on TODAY that “the tiger did nothing wrong.” “Once that person was in its space, the tiger did what tigers do,” he says, adding that the zoo is fixing the process so this incident does not repeat.

