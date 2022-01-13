Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations
Frigid temperatures have you dreaming of a somewhere warm, or want to embrace the cold with a winter adventure? Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford joins the 3rd hour of TODAY with her best “fire and ice” travel destinations for everyone. Locations include Florida, Arizona, the Virgin Islands, Idaho and Vermont.Jan. 13, 2022
Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations
