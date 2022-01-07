IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

  • Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

    07:11
  • UP NEXT

    CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelines

    06:29

  • Hospitals struggle amid explosion of omicron and CDC guideline confusion

    02:18

  • Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says

    00:27

  • How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’

    03:56

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11

  • CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

    02:19

  • How this viral TikTok boutique owner followed her dreams while empowering women

    08:10

  • TikTok workout trends you can try at home

    03:55

  • North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey

    04:45

  • Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout

    05:14

  • Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations

    05:07

  • What kind of masks should children wear in school?

    03:38

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

    02:08

  • Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

    02:14

  • Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022

    04:11

  • Omicron could make it challenging for schools to stay open, Dr. Richard Besser says

    04:31

  • Children set to return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    02:11

  • Should parents feel safe sending their kids to school after holiday gatherings?

    03:53

TODAY

Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

07:11

"Dry January" is a growing effort in popularity in which people stop drinking alcohol for the month of January. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to discuss the benefits of this trend including weight loss, improved heart health, better skin, and improved mood. Food Network’s Geoffrey Zakarian shares his original mocktail recipes that are a great substitute for cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

    07:11
  • UP NEXT

    CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelines

    06:29

  • Hospitals struggle amid explosion of omicron and CDC guideline confusion

    02:18

  • Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says

    00:27

  • How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’

    03:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All