Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

"Dry January" is a growing effort in popularity in which people stop drinking alcohol for the month of January. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to discuss the benefits of this trend including weight loss, improved heart health, better skin, and improved mood. Food Network’s Geoffrey Zakarian shares his original mocktail recipes that are a great substitute for cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.Jan. 7, 2022
