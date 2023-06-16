Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!
If you’re planning a trip but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares a checklist for making the experience less stressful for you and your pet — including having your pet’s health record on hand, making sure their collar has up-to-date info, what you should pack for them, and much more.June 16, 2023
