IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carson Daly rounds up the best TV & movie dads in a special Popstart Plus on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia Zoo announces names of sloth bear cubs

    00:47

  • Philadelphia Zoo introduces sloth bear cubs: Help name them!

    02:56

  • Service dog receives diploma for attending all of owner’s classes

    00:45

  • Here are the top stories on TODAY.com in May 2023

    05:37

  • Canine café in NYC highlights bond between dogs and humans

    04:12

  • Woof Wellness NYC offers fetching yoga classes with adoptable dogs

    04:10

  • African penguins from Mystic Aquarium visit TODAY

    04:57

  • TODAY's Five Things: Plumber, nanny and veterinarian share tips

    08:23

  • Dog does squats with her owner at the gym

    02:41

  • National Pet Day products: Puppy cabana, kibble dispenser, more

    04:45

  • Watch: Mystic Aquarium releases rescued gray seal pup into ocean

    06:26

  • Dog steps in as fur-tographer for owners on vacation

    00:49

  • Jenna’s cat Hollywood helps in Flashback Friday trivia game

    04:38

  • The 3 commands every good dog needs to know

    04:01

  • How to keep your new puppy safe, healthy and happy

    03:59

  • Lost dog reunited with owner after 7 years apart

    01:55

  • Watch: Farmer’s Dog pulls at heart strings in Super Bowl ad

    02:18

  • Puppy Bowl comes to TODAY

    03:21

  • Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry

    05:24

Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

03:51

If you’re planning a trip but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares a checklist for making the experience less stressful for you and your pet — including having your pet’s health record on hand, making sure their collar has up-to-date info, what you should pack for them, and much more.June 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia Zoo announces names of sloth bear cubs

    00:47

  • Philadelphia Zoo introduces sloth bear cubs: Help name them!

    02:56

  • Service dog receives diploma for attending all of owner’s classes

    00:45

  • Here are the top stories on TODAY.com in May 2023

    05:37

  • Canine café in NYC highlights bond between dogs and humans

    04:12

  • Woof Wellness NYC offers fetching yoga classes with adoptable dogs

    04:10

  • African penguins from Mystic Aquarium visit TODAY

    04:57

  • TODAY's Five Things: Plumber, nanny and veterinarian share tips

    08:23

  • Dog does squats with her owner at the gym

    02:41

  • National Pet Day products: Puppy cabana, kibble dispenser, more

    04:45

  • Watch: Mystic Aquarium releases rescued gray seal pup into ocean

    06:26

  • Dog steps in as fur-tographer for owners on vacation

    00:49

  • Jenna’s cat Hollywood helps in Flashback Friday trivia game

    04:38

  • The 3 commands every good dog needs to know

    04:01

  • How to keep your new puppy safe, healthy and happy

    03:59

  • Lost dog reunited with owner after 7 years apart

    01:55

  • Watch: Farmer’s Dog pulls at heart strings in Super Bowl ad

    02:18

  • Puppy Bowl comes to TODAY

    03:21

  • Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry

    05:24

00:32

Driver rescued after his car plunges off a dock in New York

01:25

American tourist killed in Germany after being pushed off a cliff

02:32

Family of 2 Americans found dead at Mexico resort speak out

02:03

2 shot, officer hit by firetruck during Denver Nuggets victory parade

02:27

Ukraine's Zelenskyy speaks to NBC News about counteroffensive

01:55

Pope Francis released from hospital 9 days after surgery

03:51

Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

03:42

Father’s Day dinner ideas: Try these 2 Italian dishes

04:54

NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis

04:17

Why ‘South Park’ creators reopened iconic Denver restaurant

03:51

Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

06:51

See Chance the Rapper get surprise video message from Common

05:07

Shop these must-have accessories to kick off the summer in style

05:23

Annie Murphy on ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and ‘Black Mirror’

05:10

Jason Schwartzman talks new Wes Anderson film ‘Asteroid City’

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

03:53

Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

04:31

How a father-son coaching duo help athletes find their own path

04:26

Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

12:28

‘Project Runway’ judges preview season full of all-star competitors

04:46

Try this flavorful grilled chicken with Peruvian green sauce

02:54

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try some wild cocktails

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:58

Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

11:05

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris talk new mother-son adventure

02:17

Listen to Kelly Clarkson singing Hoda's children’s book

05:37

Kelly Clarkson opens up on split from husband Brandon Blackstock

06:01

Jharrel Jerome on new coming-of-age series ‘I’m a Virgo’

04:18

Kickoff summer with discounts on these essential beauty products

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

03:42

Father’s Day dinner ideas: Try these 2 Italian dishes

04:46

Try this flavorful grilled chicken with Peruvian green sauce

02:54

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try some wild cocktails

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

04:37

Try this make-ahead herby grilled chicken pasta salad

06:01

What are the best foods to help with the afternoon slump?

04:23

Steak smash burger with poblano aioli: Get the recipe!

04:50

Try this easy summer recipe for avocado salad with citrusy shrimp