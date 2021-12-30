IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Top products to help you start fresh in 2022

Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler joins TODAY to share some of the best health and wellness products to help you reset in the new year. The list includes weighted blankets, massage guns, smart watches and more.Dec. 30, 2021

Tackle your 2022 resolutions with these Consumer Reports-approved wellness picks

