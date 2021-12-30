IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Top products to help you start fresh in 2022 05:52
UP NEXT
Tips for taking care of holiday returns 04:36 How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns 04:34 Where do all of those holiday returns really go? 04:02 Best ways to handle your holiday returns 03:02 Shop Chassie Post’s last-minute holiday gifts 05:33 Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips 06:55 Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021 05:02 Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more 06:23 Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more 05:17 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 02:49 Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business 04:31 Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays 04:16 Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more 04:53 Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more 04:42 Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas 03:54 Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record 02:45 ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts 25:03 There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas 04:34 Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more 04:04 Top products to help you start fresh in 2022 05:52
Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler joins TODAY to share some of the best health and wellness products to help you reset in the new year. The list includes weighted blankets, massage guns, smart watches and more.
Dec. 30, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
Top products to help you start fresh in 2022 05:52
UP NEXT
Tips for taking care of holiday returns 04:36 How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns 04:34 Where do all of those holiday returns really go? 04:02 Best ways to handle your holiday returns 03:02 Shop Chassie Post’s last-minute holiday gifts 05:33