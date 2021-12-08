Lori Bergamotto, style director of Good Housekeeping, joins TODAY to offer tips, tricks and shortcuts to help you make it through the holidays in one piece, including simple messages to put on your greeting cards and the best method for removing red wine stains.Dec. 8, 2021
Top products for holiday hosting: Dinnerware, s’mores maker, more
05:11
Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping
05:51
Make DIY holiday decorations with clothes hangers, pipe cleaners
04:09
HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips
05:43
Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree
06:30
Christmas Tree 101: What kind to buy, how to stay safe