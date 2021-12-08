Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

Lori Bergamotto, style director of Good Housekeeping, joins TODAY to offer tips, tricks and shortcuts to help you make it through the holidays in one piece, including simple messages to put on your greeting cards and the best method for removing red wine stains.Dec. 8, 2021

