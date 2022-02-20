‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub takes Willie Geist for breakfast at his Michelin-starred restaurant Rezdora. The two talked about everything from the new season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to Shalhoub’s earlier starring roles in shows like “Wings” and “Monk.”Feb. 20, 2022
