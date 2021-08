Tony Bennett’s son says the music legend is retiring from performing, on doctors’ orders. Bennett, who is 95 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, performed with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall last week for what may have been his last time on stage. He later canceled the rest of his planned 2021 solo tour dates. His son says touring is too exhausting for his father now.Aug. 14, 2021