Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business
04:22
Share this -
copied
The Academy Awards will be held tonight against the backdrop of war in Ukraine, lingering coronavirus concerns and a rapidly changing entertainment industry. With Apple+ and Netflix battling to be the first-ever streaming service to earn an Oscar for best picture, Hollywood’s return to the red carpet could affect the future of the great American pastime of “going to the movies.” NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 27, 2022
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’
08:04
Bella the dog celebrates sweet 16 with treats and a Sunday Mug!
01:10
David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor
02:20
How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State
02:26
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it
03:31
Now Playing
Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business