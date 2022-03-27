IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: Carson Daly’s Popstart Plus Oscars Marathon on TODAY All Day! 

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

  • Bella the dog celebrates sweet 16 with treats and a Sunday Mug!

    01:10

  • David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor

    02:20

  • How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State

    02:26

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

    02:13

  • Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

    01:50

  • Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border

    02:21

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot

    01:03

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

    03:11

  • Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor

    01:42

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

    03:29

  • This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation

    04:37

  • Texas wildfires continue to burn out of control, expected to get worse

    00:19

  • 5 LA County law enforcement officers survive helicopter crash

    00:18

  • 1 killed at Arkansas car show, as many as 20 wounded

    00:20

  • Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’

    02:12

  • Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on

    01:36

TODAY

Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

04:22

The Academy Awards will be held tonight against the backdrop of war in Ukraine, lingering coronavirus concerns and a rapidly changing entertainment industry. With Apple+ and Netflix battling to be the first-ever streaming service to earn an Oscar for best picture, Hollywood’s return to the red carpet could affect the future of the great American pastime of “going to the movies.” NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 27, 2022

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

  • Bella the dog celebrates sweet 16 with treats and a Sunday Mug!

    01:10

  • David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor

    02:20

  • How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State

    02:26

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

    04:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All