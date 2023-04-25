Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency

Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle
Grammy-award winning singer Toni Braxton reveals she experienced a life-threatening health scare after living with lupus for more than 15 years and shares how she is partnering with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to encourage people to prioritize their kidney health. “If I had not done that appointment, I would not be here today talking to you guys,” Braxton tells Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.April 25, 2023
