IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46

  • Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

  • Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

    03:05

  • Gut check: How to keep your digestive system healthy

    04:40

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    03:52

  • High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

    03:38

  • What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

    04:36

  • Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says

    02:49

  • Gigi Robinson shares health update on endometriosis journey

    04:22

  • New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated

    02:25

  • Woman loses 40lbs with Start TODAY — see the results

    05:21

  • How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs

    03:43

  • How to prepare for the 2023 allergy season

    05:03

  • What is a ‘liquid biopsy’ and how does it monitor colorectal cancer?

    04:59

  • More children than ever being diagnosed with autism: CDC

    02:32

  • What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know

    06:55

  • How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season

    03:59

  • Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more

    03:54

TODAY

Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

04:48

TODAY Fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour shares resistance band workouts to strengthen the upper body, lower body, and core, plus a way to incorporate it into cardio.April 3, 2023

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46

  • Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

  • Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

    03:05

  • Gut check: How to keep your digestive system healthy

    04:40

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All