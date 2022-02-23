IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour 05:13 John Mayer opens up about public perception, calling himself ‘America’s ex’ 04:57
Now Playing
Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’ 03:03
UP NEXT
Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache 05:44 Ana Gasteyer talks spoofing corporate life in ‘American Auto’ 06:08 New docudrama from Al Roker spotlights history of Black cowboys 05:00 Ben Stiller says he almost made a Rolling Stones movie with Mick Jagger 00:55 Laverne Cox on turning 50, ‘Inventing Anna’ and red carpet hosting gig 05:53 Sharon Stone says she was paid far less than Michael Douglas in ‘Basic Instinct’ 04:06 Morena Baccarin transforms into international arms dealer in ‘The Endgame’ 05:47 Kanye West takes aim at Peppa Pig in latest social media posts 01:09 ‘Martin’ cast to reunite for 30th anniversary special 00:52 Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment 00:53 See Daniel Radcliffe transform into 'Weird Al' Yankovic 00:31 NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer 00:49 ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist 07:48 Why Tony Shalboub’s audition with Neil Simon was very odd 01:08 What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna 04:39 Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood 04:22 Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson talk starring in HBO's ‘The Gilded Age': 'It's a dream' 06:10 Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’ 03:03
Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland revealed that he not only took bartending classes to prepare for his role in “Uncharted,” but also secretly worked shifts at a London bar to practice. TODAY’s Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager share their own memorable gigs including one that Willie says “still haunts him to this day.”
Feb. 23, 2022 Read More Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour 05:13 John Mayer opens up about public perception, calling himself ‘America’s ex’ 04:57
Now Playing
Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’ 03:03
UP NEXT
Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache 05:44 Ana Gasteyer talks spoofing corporate life in ‘American Auto’ 06:08 New docudrama from Al Roker spotlights history of Black cowboys 05:00