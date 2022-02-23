IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’

03:03

Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland revealed that he not only took bartending classes to prepare for his role in “Uncharted,” but also secretly worked shifts at a London bar to practice. TODAY’s Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager share their own memorable gigs including one that Willie says “still haunts him to this day.”Feb. 23, 2022

