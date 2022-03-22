Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot
Actor Tom Hanks surprised a bride-to-be and her bridesmaids during a pre-wedding photoshoot. Photographer Rachel Rowland shared the moment on Instagram over the weekend and it quickly went viral.March 22, 2022
