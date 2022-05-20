IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Now Playing

    Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and Kate

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

  • Ellen Barkin testifies ex Johnny Depp was 'jealous' and 'controlling'

    03:07

  • Here is the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY

    01:00

  • Drag performer Alyssa Edwards previews 'Life, Love and Lashes’ tour

    03:36

  • Ricky Gervais talks new Netflix special, Oscars slap, Harry Styles

    06:51

  • My boyfriend is still good friends with his ex, should I be worried?

    04:33

  • Get a first look at the Jennifer Lopez documentary ‘Halftime’

    01:54

  • Jessi Klein gets surprised by Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

    05:06

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Harry Styles reveals which song on ‘Harry’s House’ was hardest to write

    02:02

  • Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets

    01:30

  • Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

    08:20

  • Amber Heard’s sister testifies Johnny Depp hit both of them

    00:42

  • Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement, gets honorary degree

    00:51

  • Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early

    00:25

  • Jessica Alba gives a 5-minute Honest makeup demo

    10:34

  • Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity

    09:46

  • ‘Zaddy’ Christopher Meloni opens up about working out in the nude

    02:33

  • Mario Lopez talks family life and bringing ‘Access’ to the East Coast

    04:10

TODAY

Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and Kate

01:55

Actor Tom Cruise hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of his new movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” flanked by Prince William and Kate Middleton. He also weighs in on the decision to release the movie only in theaters rather than having a streaming option. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and Kate

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

  • Ellen Barkin testifies ex Johnny Depp was 'jealous' and 'controlling'

    03:07

  • Here is the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY

    01:00

  • Drag performer Alyssa Edwards previews 'Life, Love and Lashes’ tour

    03:36

  • Ricky Gervais talks new Netflix special, Oscars slap, Harry Styles

    06:51

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All