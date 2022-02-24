Tom Brady tackles Hollywood in first movie-making project

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Just weeks after retiring from his 22-year career in the NFL, superstar quarterback Tom Brady is suiting up for the big screen. Brady will produce and act in a real-life story about himself. Production on the movie is set to begin this spring. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
Feb. 24, 2022
