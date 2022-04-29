IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

30 sweet Mother’s Day gifts you can find on Amazon — starting at $10

  • Janelle Monáe sits down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    00:52

  • See an exclusive preview of the new Peanuts special on Apple TV+

    01:22

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: See the new trailer

    00:58

  • Michael J. Fox to be subject of new Apple TV+ documentary

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Tom Brady shares star-studded photo on set of ‘80 for Brady’

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Why was Olivia Wilde served custody papers while on stage?

    02:15

  • ‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

    02:26

  • Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career

    00:56

  • Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ spill details about their 'beef' with Carson Daly

    05:39

  • Do you keep mementos from past relationships? Hoda and Jenna dish

    01:39

  • Kiernan Shipka on ‘Swimming With Sharks,’ 'Mad Men' reboot

    04:25

  • ‘Girls5eva’ cast talks season 2; Savannah Guthrie asks for cameo

    05:31

  • Elton John, other celebs featured in George Michael documentary

    01:04

  • Katey Bridges explains story behind viral TikTok fail

    03:27

  • Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • Who wore that denim look? Hoda and Jenna guess the celebrities

    02:54

  • Viola Davis shares the life lessons she gives to her daughter

    10:47

  • Get a first look at the women inside People’s Beautiful Issue

    04:14

  • Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones talk new true crime series

    06:45

  • Mike Myers reveals that ‘Wayne’s World’ almost didn’t get made

    06:20

TODAY

Tom Brady shares star-studded photo on set of ‘80 for Brady’

00:46

NFL legend Tom Brady shared a photo on the set of the movie “80 for Brady” about a group of friends on a road trip to see the Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. In the photo, he’s surrounded by an incredible cast of stars, including Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field.April 29, 2022

  • Janelle Monáe sits down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    00:52

  • See an exclusive preview of the new Peanuts special on Apple TV+

    01:22

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: See the new trailer

    00:58

  • Michael J. Fox to be subject of new Apple TV+ documentary

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Tom Brady shares star-studded photo on set of ‘80 for Brady’

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Why was Olivia Wilde served custody papers while on stage?

    02:15

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All