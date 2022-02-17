Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford
Football legend Tom Brady shared some wisdom with Super Bowl champion and fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford on Twitter, referencing his throw down last year. Brady commented on footage of the Rams’ Super Bowl parade, writing, “Mix in a water Matt... trust me.”Feb. 17, 2022
