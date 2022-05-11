IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly planning to join Fox Sports as a color analyst when he officially retires from football. The New York Post reports the 10-year deal is worth $375 million, which would make him the highest-paid commentator in sports history. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 11, 2022

Best of TODAY

