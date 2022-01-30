IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood 07:48 How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court 05:00 Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics 03:45 Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital 04:46
Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps 02:24
As the Super Bowl inches closer, most fans are focused on the stars not playing in it, including legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Rumors circulated that Brady would be retiring after this season, though the Buccaneers star said he hasn’t made a decision yet. Meanwhile, rising stars like Patrick Mahomes look ahead at their place in the league’s future. NBC’s Guad Venagas reports for Sunday TODAY.
