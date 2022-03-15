IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

TODAY

Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

02:06

Days after announcing his return to the NFL, Tom Brady fans are soaking in the quarterback's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Fans are stocking up on Brady merchandise buying jerseys, autographs and even socks with his face on them. NBC's Sam Brock reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022

