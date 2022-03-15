Days after announcing his return to the NFL, Tom Brady fans are soaking in the quarterback’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Fans are stocking up on Brady merchandise buying jerseys, autographs and even socks with his face on them. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022
Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL
