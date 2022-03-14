Tom Brady announces he’s returning to Buccaneers for 23rd season

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tom Brady said on Twitter that he is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 23rd season of his football career. This comes 40 days after he announced his retirement from the sport. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.
March 14, 2022
