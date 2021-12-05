Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including some young NFL fans getting a surprise video call from Tom Brady and other Tampa Bay Buccaneer players after they added the wrong number to their group chat; pubgoers making the best of their situation after getting stranded during a snowstorm; a 96-year-old grandma getting a surprise trip to see the Radio City Christmas Show and meet the Rockettes; and a bride improvising on the night of her wedding after her groom-to-be was hospitalized with food poisoning.Dec. 5, 2021