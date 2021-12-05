Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including some young NFL fans getting a surprise video call from Tom Brady and other Tampa Bay Buccaneer players after they added the wrong number to their group chat; pubgoers making the best of their situation after getting stranded during a snowstorm; a 96-year-old grandma getting a surprise trip to see the Radio City Christmas Show and meet the Rockettes; and a bride improvising on the night of her wedding after her groom-to-be was hospitalized with food poisoning.
