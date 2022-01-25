Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'
01:30
Share this -
copied
NFL champ Tom Brady has addressed the recent speculation that he could retire from professional football on his weekly podcast saying, "The team doesn't deserve anything less than my best and if I feel like I'm not committed to that..you've got to give someone else a chance to play." Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost a heartbreaker on Sunday ending their season.Jan. 25, 2022
Now Playing
Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'
01:30
UP NEXT
Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY
00:28
Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river
05:19
Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66
02:36
NFL quarterbacks clash in divisional-round playoff games