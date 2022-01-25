IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'

01:30

NFL champ Tom Brady has addressed the recent speculation that he could retire from professional football on his weekly podcast saying, "The team doesn't deserve anything less than my best and if I feel like I'm not committed to that..you've got to give someone else a chance to play." Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost a heartbreaker on Sunday ending their season.Jan. 25, 2022

