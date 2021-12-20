TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise
Continuing Suddenly Santa, a holiday series on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, viewer Katie Schumann of Cedar Springs, Michigan, who teaches first grade, gets a surprise call from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Choosing from among five mystery gifts, she gets a new Microsoft Surface laptop plus a $100 gift card!Dec. 20, 2021
